NEET-UG 2026 cancellation: Educator Khan Sir slams NTA, says, ‘students ka confidence toda ja rha hai’

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has sparked widespread anger among aspirants across the country, with teachers questioning the credibility and efficiency of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On Tuesday, the NTA cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 examination following allegations of a paper leak, while the government directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was the NEET UG 2026 examination cancelled? ⌵ The NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled by the NTA due to allegations of a paper leak, where 'guess papers' matching over 100 questions in Chemistry and Biology were allegedly circulated. The government has directed the CBI to conduct a detailed investigation into these irregularities. 2 When will the NEET UG 2026 re-examination be held? ⌵ The NTA has stated that the schedule for the re-examination of the cancelled NEET UG 2026 will be announced within the next seven to ten days. The agency aims to conduct the exam at the earliest to avoid disruption to the academic calendar and medical college admissions. 3 Do students need to re-register for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination? ⌵ No, students do not need to register again. The NTA has confirmed that registration details, candidature information, and examination centre preferences submitted for the May 2026 session will remain valid for the re-examination. No extra examination fee will be charged. 4 What did the NTA say about the extent of the NEET UG 2026 paper leak? ⌵ The NTA Director General clarified that the entire question paper was never circulated on Telegram or any other platform. However, the incident violated the examination's integrity, involving a limited set of questions that appeared in a circulating 'guess paper' and matched portions of the actual examination. 5 What are the concerns for overseas candidates regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination? ⌵ Overseas candidates are concerned about whether the re-examination will be conducted at their centres and how the changes will affect their schedules, especially those managing multiple entrance examination schedules in different countries. They have also raised questions about the refund of fees paid.

Educator Khan Sir told ANI, “This is nothing short of playing games with the lives of lakhs of students. Their confidence is being shattered, and the most unfortunate part of this whole situation is that just two years ago, in 2024, the exact same incidents occurred. A CBI inquiry was conducted, yet it yielded absolutely no results. The most astonishing thing is that no government agency detected or reported this paper leak; rather, it was the students themselves who were the first to alert the government to the situation…”

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Panic among students Educators in Rajasthan's Kota, a medical coaching hub, urged aspirants to remain focused on preparation and avoid rumours surrounding the exam process. The cancellation of the annual test has left aspirants grappling with frustration and anxiety, PTI reported.

For 17-year-old Nikhil Kumar from Delhi's Chirag Dilli, the NTA's decision meant losing what he believed would have been a good score. “My expected score was around 540, which would have given me a good chance. Now, we will have to reappear for the exam while trying to keep our preparation at its best,” Kumar told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday evening took custody of a man from Nashik, Maharashtra, in connection with the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, PTI reported, citing an official.

Earlier in the day, Crime Branch Unit 2 of the Nashik Police detained 30-year-old Shubham Khairnar, a resident of Nandgaon in Nashik district, following a request from the Rajasthan Police. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan, Khairnar was apprehended from the Indiranagar area of Nashik city.

Several candidates have also demanded that the medical entrance examination be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, instead.

Special Operations Group (SOG) IG Ajay Pal Lamba said, “More than 150 candidates, along with their friends and guardians, were interrogated. After questioning, it became clear that the examination paper had been circulated in Rajasthan before the exam began. One individual from Haryana was identified as the one who sent the paper. During interrogation, it was found that he had received the paper from Nashik in Maharashtra. After all this information was shared with the NTA, the Government of India decided to cancel the NEET examination. Following that decision, the CBI took over the case. The CBI team is in contact with the SOG, and its members have already arrived here. They have been briefed about all the questioning and investigation carried out by the police so far.”

Entire question paper was never circulated on Telegram: NTA Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday clarified that the full question paper was never circulated on Telegram or any other platform, but the incident has surely violated the integrity of the examination.

Speaking to ANI over a Zoom call, Singh said the preliminary verification by the agency had not found any instance of the complete question paper being available on social media channels.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 cancelled: Police arrests suspected mastermind from Nashik

"No, the entire paper was never available on Telegram or any other channel as far as we have verified the reports," Singh said.

Explaining the nature of the alleged breach, the NTA DG said the issue involved a limited set of questions that appeared in a circulating "guess paper" and matched portions of the actual examination.

When will the re-exam be held? The fresh dates have not yet been announced. However, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh has said the schedule for the re-examination of cancelled NEET-UG 2026 will be announced within the "next seven to 10 days".

He also said the agency aims to conduct the exam at the earliest to avoid disruption to the academic calendar and medical college admissions.

Will students get the same examination centres? The NTA has said the examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the reconducted examination. However, the agency has not yet clarified whether there could be any changes in centre allotment.

Radhakrishnan Panel Recommendations On NEET Following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, the Centre constituted a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms in the functioning of the NTA and conduct of entrance examinations.

Among the key recommendations being considered were minimising the outsourcing of staff and examination centres, conducting maximum entrance examinations online and adopting hybrid examination models where complete transition to computer-based testing may not be feasible.

The panel also proposed capping the number of attempts in major entrance examinations, including NEET, to streamline the process and reduce pressure on the system.