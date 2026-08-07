NEET-UG 2026 leak: Three NTA subject experts chargesheeted by CBI; may get life sentence if proven guilty

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has chargesheeted three subject experts of the National Testing Agency (NTA) who were involved in setting the question paper of the NEET-UG 2026, alleging criminal breach of trust while working as public servants. Other offences were also added in connection to the paper leak case of the now-cancelled examination which was held on 3 May this year.

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The CBI has named Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, Prahalad Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in its chargesheet.

Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to criminal breach of trust by a public servant, provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other provisions of the BNS were invoked against them by the central agency.

As per the CBI, if someone is convicted under Section 316 (5) of the BNS, they are liable to receive life imprisonment or a 10-year sentence along with a fine, ANI reported.

The agency has also stated that offences that fall under Section 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 carry a sentence of seven to 10 years behind the bars along with a minimum ₹10 crore fine if the charges are proved.

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Manisha Gurunath Mandhare has been charge-sheeted under Section 316(5) of BNS, 2023, wherein she has been accused of committing criminal break of trust by removing proprietary confidential material of the NTA from its premises. The question material entrusted to her, which was confidential, was property of the NTA.

Charges were also filed under Section 317(2) of BNS, 2023 for receiving and retaining leaked physics questions in a dishonest manner from co-accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar despite knowing the same was obtained through illegal breach of trust.

Mandhare has also been booked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly dishonestly misappropriating confidential NTA question papers for monetary gain.

Section 10 read with Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was also invoked by the CBI, wherein it alleged that Mandhare not only leaked the questions, but also colluded with others for the same as well as provided the leaked material and unauthorised tutoring to candidates before the exams, ANI reported.

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How the CBI zeroed in on the experts The CBI was able to zero in on the experts through a beautician, Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, who was responsible for circulating the leaked paper to NEET aspirants across states like Rajasthan and Haryana using a chain of middlemen, PTI reported.

She reportedly planted students in Kulkarni and Mandhare's classes and collected notebooks from them in which questions dictated by the two accused were scribbled. Some portions were highlighted as 'important' and 'very important'.

With agency inputs

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