NEET-UG cancellation: Kejriwal calls for Nepal, Bangladesh-like Gen-Z protest in India, says, ‘jail ministers…’

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Gen Z to take to the streets and protest against the government after the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination over alleged paper leaks and irregularities, PTI reported. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor claimed that since 2014, there have been more than 93 exam paper leak incidents, impacting over six crore young people.

Kejriwal alleged that over 93 instances of exam paper leaks have taken place since 2014, affecting over six crore youths.

Also Read | Who is Shubham Khairnar? Nashik man arrested in NEET 2026 paper leak case

Implying the involvement of senior leaders in the paper leaks, Kejriwal questioned Gen Z whether the Central Bureau of Investigation, which will be leading the investigation, will be able to take any corrective measures.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination? ⌵ The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled due to alleged paper leaks and irregularities. A 'guess paper' with questions similar to the actual exam was traced back to a medical student in Rajasthan, indicating a multi-state paper leak network. 2 Who is Shubham Khairnar and what is his role in the NEET 2026 paper leak case? ⌵ Shubham Khairnar, a BAMS student from Nashik, Maharashtra, was detained in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Reports suggest he bought the 'guess paper' for ₹10 lakh and sold it to aspirants for ₹15 lakh. 3 How many exam paper leak incidents have occurred since 2014, according to Arvind Kejriwal? ⌵ Arvind Kejriwal claimed that since 2014, there have been over 93 exam paper leak incidents, impacting more than six crore young people. He stated that the majority of these leaks occurred under BJP governments. 4 What steps are being taken to investigate the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak? ⌵ The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The Rajasthan SOG and Nashik Police have also been involved in detaining individuals connected to the leak. 5 When will the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 be held? ⌵ The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the exact dates for the re-examination of the cancelled NEET-UG 2026. However, they aim to conduct it at the earliest to avoid disrupting the academic calendar.

"Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, there have been 93 instances of exam paper leaks. The majority of the paper leaks have happened under the BJP govts. This affected 6 crore youth. Most paper leak incidents happened in BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. It is not a coincidence that there are BJP governments in these states at the Centre. We are getting reports that the epicentre of the recent NEET paper leak is Rajasthan. It creates a doubt - are their leaders involved? If it is so, then what can CBI do? I want to ask the Gen-Z: Should this continue?" he said, addressing a press conference.

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Stating the example of Nepal and Bangladesh Gen-Z protest, which overthrew the KP Oli and Sheikh Hasina government, Kejriwal said, “if the Gen-Z of Nepal and Bangladesh can come out on the roads and change their governments, then can't our Gen-Z send ministers involved in the paper leak incidents to jail? I have full faith in you.”

What led to the Gen-Z protest in Nepal and Bangladesh? In both Nepal and Bangladesh, major Gen Z-led student and youth protests in recent years have been widely viewed as part of a broader wave of anti-government movements in Asia, driven by concerns over corruption, economic hardship, and lack of opportunities.

In Bangladesh, unrest was triggered by the reinstatement of a controversial 30% government job quota for descendants of 1971 Liberation War veterans, which many young people saw as unfair and favouring ruling party supporters over merit-based recruitment.

Broader anger also stemmed from allegations of authoritarian governance under then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including corruption, repression, enforced disappearances, and economic difficulties.

Also Read | Old video of Balendra Shah goes viral as Nepal chooses him as next PM | WATCH

In Nepal, youth-led protests—largely driven by Gen Z—took place between September 8 and 13, 2025, with effects continuing into 2026. The unrest was triggered by a government ban on major social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp, which many viewed as an attempt to suppress criticism.

The movement eventually led to major political change, including the collapse of the government, the formation of an interim administration, and the announcement of new elections, alongside increased youth participation in politics.

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case A “guess paper” containing questions similar to those asked in the NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance exam has been traced back to a medical student from Sikar, Rajasthan, who is currently studying MBBS in Kerala, according to a senior official from the Special Operations Group (SOG), PTI reported.

Inspector General Ajay Pal Lamba said the student initially received the material from a friend and later shared it with his acquaintances and a hostel owner in Sikar.

The document then circulated further, reaching coaching students and eventually spreading to candidates in Jaipur and nearby areas before the exam, which was conducted on May 3.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 cancelled: Police arrests suspected mastermind from Nashik

During questioning, they gave information about the other people to whom the guess paper was sent. A shop operator was also detained later from where some students had got prints of the guess paper, PTI reported.

The scope of investigation was broadened, and more than 150 people, including students, parents and others, were questioned. It is suspected that the paper leak happened from Nashik, the sources told PTI.

"Nashik police detained a man on information from the Rajasthan SOG. Further trail and network of the paper leak mafia is being investigated in detail," SOG sources said.