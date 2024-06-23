NEET-UG Exam 2024 row: Maharashtra ATS detains two teachers in paper leak case

  After Bihar, Maharashtra is the second state where people have been taken into detention in connection with the NEET medical entrance exam paper leak

First Published03:43 PM IST
Students hold placards as they stage a protest against the re-examination of the NEET-UG exams, in Rajkot on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Students hold placards as they stage a protest against the re-examination of the NEET-UG exams, in Rajkot on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

NEET UG Exam 2024: Amid the ongoing row over the leak of question papers of the NEET UG Exam 2024 and irregularities in the conduct of the examination, two teachers in Maharashtra have been detained in connection with the matter.

After Bihar, Maharashtra is the second state where people have been taken into detention in connection with the NEET medical entrance exam paper leak.

The Nanded Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umar Khan Pathan on suspicion of their involvement in the NEET paper leak case, said a report by Moneycontrol.

Both of them are teachers at zilla parishad schools and run private coaching institutes in Latur, the report added.

In Bihar, four people were arrested by the Patna Police for leaking NEET UG exam papers. The police are now investigating ‘solver gangs’ that sell leaked papers and provide proxy candidates for several exams.

The CBI has been handed over the investigation of alleged irregularities in the NEET UG Exam 2024 for a detailed inquiry.

The NEET UG exam 2024 for admission to MBBS and other medical courses was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres. Nearly 24 lakh students had appeared in the exam.

The NEET UG 2024 results, originally expected to be announced on June 14, were declared on June 4.

Controversy over the NEET UG Exam 2924 erupted after allegations were made about paper leak and grace marks given to more than 1,500 students.

Protests have been held across several states over the issue.

The Centre has taken some steps, including the removal of DG Subodh Kumar Singh of the National Testing Agency and the formation of a high-level panel of experts to ensure transparency in the examinations.

The Union ministry of education has constituted a high-level committee of experts under the chairmanship of Dr K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, IIT Kanpur, to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations.

 

