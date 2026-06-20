NEET-UG exam row: Nagpur-based aspirant gets Abu Dhabi as re-test centre; NTA admits mistake

A day ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-examination, a glaring glitch on the part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now surfaced. A Nagpur-based student who was set to appear for the re-examination on Sunday discovered that his examination centre had been allotted in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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The error was flagged by the student's parents, who highlighted that he doesn't even hold a passport, following which the testing agency cited "technical issues" as the reason behind the glitch and reportedly assured that the student would be provided with a revised local admit card, news agency ANI reported.

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Here's what we know The Nagpur-based NEET aspirant flagged a glitch on the NTA's part after his revised admit card showed Abu Dhabi as the centre of re-examination, despite his opting for Nagpur as his preferred city. The "glitch" has left the candidate and his family in a state of uncertainty.

Previously, the aspirant had been assigned a centre at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur for the original NEET examination, which took place on 3 May. However, the exam was later cancelled on 12 May following the paper leak controversy; he downloaded his new admit card only to discover that his examination centre had been shifted to the Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE.

According to the family, the aspirant had opted for Nagpur as his first choice while filling out the application form, followed by Wardha and Bhandara.

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The student's father, Mohammad Talib, said that they were stunned to find an overseas exam centre mentioned on the admit card and added, "We are completely unable to send our child abroad for the exam. He does not even have a passport, and there is no time left to make travel arrangements."

In the meantime, the family registered a complaint with the NTA helpline, which reportedly admitted the mistake and assured them of a revised admit card after verification.

Former minister slams error Ex-Maharashtra Education Minister Anees Ahmed slammed the incident, calling it a serious lapse by the testing agency and asking the NTA to immediately rectify the error by allotting the student a centre in Nagpur or a nearby city. The latest episode has raised fresh concerns over the functioning of the NTA amid ongoing scrutiny of examination management issues.

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NEET aspirants under tremendous pressure: Lawyer to Supreme Court The development comes a day after the Supreme Court refused to hear urgent pleas in the NEET-UG paper leak controversy ahead of the re-test scheduled for 21 June, LiveLaw reported. The counsel appearing for students told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kanta, "This matter pertains to 1600 NEET candidates. They are under tremendous pressure and anxiety on account of all the rumours that are out there, including yesterday's proceedings before the Delhi High Court, which has categorically admitted and acknowledged that paper leaks and these events are there on social media."

The counsel also pointed out that several students were unable to download their admit cards for the re-test, while many others who were able to download them were allotted different centres. Seeking the top court's intervention, the counsel added, "That apart, the concern is that they are not able to download the admit cards as well. The cards, which are being downloaded, point out different centres and all that. The students hardly have the time."

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NTA issues safety advisory On Friday, the nodal agency issued a safety advisory for NEET aspirants. In a series of posts on X, the NTA said that it is sending reminders to students via SMS messages, emails, and WhatsApp notifications. The agency wrote, "NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026." It further informed the students that legitimate SMS messages would be sent from the official sender ID "NICPEP," and that emails would originate from "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in."

As the aspirants gear up for the re-test, it remains to be seen whether the Nagpur student will finally get a revised local admit card before the exam, which will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm on Sunday.

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Key Takeaways The importance of accurate data management in high-stakes examinations.

The potential mental and emotional toll on students from administrative errors.

The need for accountability in testing agencies to prevent future mishaps.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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