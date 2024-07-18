Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests four AIIMS Patna medical students who solved papers for main accused

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests four AIIMS Patna medical students who solved papers for main accused

Livemint

CBI arrests four AIIMS Patna MBBS students for their involvement in NEET-UG paper leak case, accused of solving papers for main suspect Pankaj Singh.

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests four AIIMS Patna medical students who solved papers for main accused

The CBI has arrested four MBBS students from AIIMS Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The pupils — identified as Karan Jain, Kumar Sanu, Rahul Anand and Chandan Singh — had allegedly solved papers for main accused Pankaj Singh. AIIMS officials also worked with the CBI to seal their rooms on Wednesday.

"No doctor has been arrested, but as per the information available, the CBI team has taken away four students. One of these students was not at the hostel. He himself reported to them later. So, going by the information we have received, a total of four students are with the CBI. One of their senior officers had earlier shared the names of all students involved in the NEET scam, along with their photos and mobile numbers," said the AIIMS Patna Executive Director and CEO.

More to come…

