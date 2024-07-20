NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI arrests two medical students, ‘all-rounder’ who aided kingpin

Published20 Jul 2024, 08:12 PM IST

The CBI arrested two medical students and 

In the Patna NEET-UG paper leak case, the CBI arrested three persons, including two medical students of Bharatpur Medical College. The arrested medical students have been identified as Kumar Manglam Bishnoi and Deepender Kumar. The technical surveillance has confirmed their presence in Hazaribagh on the day of the exam. The other arrested person, Shashi Kumar Paswan, is an 'all-rounder'. He was providing all kinds of support to the kingpin: CBI Sources

 

 

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The CBI Saturday arrested one of the masterminds, a B.Tech graduate from NIT-Jamshedpur, in the NEET-UG paper leak case and two MBBS students who allegedly acted as "solvers", officials said.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held so far by the agency in six cases related to the alleged irregularities has now reached 21, they said.

The two MBBS students arrested on Saturday are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Second-year MBBS student Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi and first-year student Deepender Sharma were present in Hazaribagh on May 5, the date of NEET UG examination, and were allegedly acting as "solvers" for the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, an engineer, who was arrested earlier, they said.

They said Sashikant Paswan alias Sashi alias Pasu, a B.Tech (Electrical) passout from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur was acting in tandem with Kumar and Rockey, who was also arrested earlier.

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 08:12 PM IST
