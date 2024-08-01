NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI files first chargesheet against 13 accused

The CBI has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused.

Published1 Aug 2024, 08:46 PM IST
NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI files first chargesheet against 13 accused | Representational image
The Central Bureau of Investigation filed its first chargesheet in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case on Thursday. The document named 13 individuals with the probe agency indicating that it was likely to file supplementary chargesheets as the investigation continued. Around 40 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far — including 15 that were arrested by Bihar Police.

The chargesheet was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and claims that the accused were involved in the paper leak and other irregularities.

“CBI has utilized advanced forensic techniques, artificial intelligence technology, CCTV footage, tower location analysis and more to gather evidence against the accused. CBI is continuing further investigation against other accused or suspects and on other aspects of the case. Several other accused are already in police or judicial custody,” read an excerpt from the chargesheet.

The CBI had lodged six FIRs after taking over the paper leak case in late June. The FIR from Bihar pertains to paper leak while the remaining ones from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are regarding impersonation of candidates and cheating. Meanwhile the agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union education ministry pertains to a “comprehensive investigation” into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. The exam was held across India on May 5 and spurred an outcry following allegations of paper leaks, irregularities, and time losses. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

A re-examination was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who faced a time loss during the original test. More recently the Supreme Court had declined calls for a mass re-test of the controversy-ridden exam. The apex court noted that there was no evidence to conclude that the entire result of NEET-UG 2024 was vitiated.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 08:46 PM IST
