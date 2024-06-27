NEET-UG paper leak: CBI makes first arrests, two individuals held from Patna in Bihar

  • NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests two accused from Bihar.

Updated03:30 PM IST
NEET-UG paper leak case: Two accused arrested from Bihar. (Representational Image)
NEET-UG paper leak case: Two accused arrested from Bihar. (Representational Image)

NEET-UG paper leak case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two people in connection with its probe into NEET-UG paper leak, making first arrests in the case.

The accused – identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar – were held from Patna in Bihar.

Both the accused allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, reported PTI quoting officials.

The accused have been produced in court for further police custody.

The central agency has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

The CBI formed special teams to investigate the case after the government decided to entrust the matter to the central agency for a comprehensive investigation amid ongoing uproar over grace marks to students and 67 students getting perfect 720 marks. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exams, cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 students and conducted re-test for them on June 23. Of the 1,563 students, only 52 per cent students attempted the re-exam.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) Examination on May 5, 2024, in OMR (pen and paper) mode. Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices have been reported. For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, after a review, has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation," the government said.

Indian Youth Congress protests

Police resort to lathi charge during Indian Youth Congress' protest over the alleged rigging of the NEET UG exam and against the Agniveer Scheme at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

School principal questioned

CBI questions Jharkhand school principal in NEET-UG paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday visited a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and interrogated the Oasis school staff including the principal Ehsanul Haque, who was also the district coordinator of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

ZP school teacher remanded in police custody

A court in Maharashtra's Latur remanded a Zilla Parishad school teacher in the custody of police till July 2. Police produced Sanjay Jadhav, who was detained for questioning the previous day, in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

 

 

