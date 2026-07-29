NEET-UG paper leak: Fast-track court takes CBI chargesheet on record; further proceedings on 3 August

The fast-track court which has been designated to deal with the criminal cases linked to question paper leaks and the use of other unfair means when it comes to public examinations, on Wednesday took on record the CBI's chargesheet in the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak case, as per a report by PTI.

The final report by the central agency, in which it has listed 13 individuals as the accused, was taken on record by Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, who has granted the former time to file annexures.

Around 20,000 pages of annexures are being scanned by the CBI, following which these will be submitted to the fast-track court.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the status of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation? ⌵ The fast-track court has taken record of the CBI's chargesheet listing 13 accused individuals in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, with further proceedings scheduled for August 3. 2 Why is the CBI involved in the NEET-UG paper leak case? ⌵ The CBI is investigating the NEET-UG paper leak to address allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act related to public examinations. 3 How many individuals were charged in the NEET-UG paper leak case? ⌵ The CBI has filed charges against 13 individuals, including paper experts and candidates who benefitted from the unfair means. 4 What legal actions were invoked by the CBI in the NEET-UG case? ⌵ The CBI has invoked charges under various laws, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. 5 What are the implications of the NEET-UG paper leak for future examinations? ⌵ The ongoing investigation and subsequent legal actions may lead to stricter regulations and enforcement against exam malpractices, impacting future public examination protocols.

The judge has posted the matter for further proceedings on 3 August.

Advocates V K Pathak and Arjun Anand are serving as the public prosecutors for the CBI followed a court order, as per sources cited by PTI.

A chargesheet was filed on Tuesday by the CBI against the 13 accused, which included three paper experts, two individuals associated with coaching centres, middlemen, as well as a number of candidates who benefitted through these means.

The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under the BNS for the alleged offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Dipke warns of fresh nationwide agitation if Centre fails to stop action against student protesters Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, said on Wednesday that the central government "should be ashamed" about how it handled student protests. He also warned of a renewed nationwide agitation if action against protestors continues.

In an interview with ANI, Dipke said, "The government should not do all this. These were students who were protesting for their future, protesting for their rights. They were not enjoying doing this. They faced baton charges on July 20. Even if the government's greed is not satisfied after shedding so much blood, and if they continue to harass the students like this, we will hit the streets again, and we will do it soon. Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed! Were they terrorists? Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should be ashamed."

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When asked about BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Gen Z, Dipke dismissed them, saying, "Who even takes her seriously?"

Regarding the possibility of another agitation, Dipke said, "We will do it very soon. If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it."