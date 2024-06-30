NEET-UG paper leak row: ‘Masterminds behind scam’, reveal accused Sanjeev Mukhiya, Sikandar Yadvendu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated multiple suspects held at Patna's Beur jail regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.

According to a report from India Today TV, many of the accused implicated Sanjeev Mukhiya and Sikandar Yadvendu as the alleged masterminds behind the case during the questioning.

Sources told India TV that there were significant differences in the statements provided by the accused.

Sanjeev Mukhiya, identified as the mastermind in the NEET-UG paper leak case, held a position as a technical assistant at a government college in Bihar's Nalanda district. According to officials, the CBI, now leading the investigation into the NEET-UG case, is actively searching for Mukhiya.

Officials stated that Mukhiya's name was mentioned by all those arrested in connection with the paper leak case. They also indicated a connection between Mukhiya's group, known as the Mukhiya gang, and another group led by Ravi Atri, previously implicated in paper leaks for various recruitment exams.

On June 23, the CBI launched a criminal case investigating alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Special teams have been formed by the agency to thoroughly investigate the matter.

According to the CBI's FIR, there were reported "isolated incidents" during the NEET (UG) 2024 examination held on May 5. The exam took place across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with more than 23 lakh candidates participating.

NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams and NET exams. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720 marks, sparking widespread protests across the country.