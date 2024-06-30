Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  NEET-UG paper leak row: ‘Masterminds behind scam', reveal accused Sanjeev Mukhiya, Sikandar Yadvendu

NEET-UG paper leak row: ‘Masterminds behind scam', reveal accused Sanjeev Mukhiya, Sikandar Yadvendu

Livemint

  • CBI on June 23 registered a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams by the NTA.

Patna, Bihar, India -June .29, 2024: Police taking the accused of NEET paper leak case, arrested by EOU to the court after medical checkup from Shastri Nagar LNJP hospital in Patna, Bihar, India, Saturday,29, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated multiple suspects held at Patna's Beur jail regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.

According to a report from India Today TV, many of the accused implicated Sanjeev Mukhiya and Sikandar Yadvendu as the alleged masterminds behind the case during the questioning.

Sources told India TV that there were significant differences in the statements provided by the accused.

Also Read: NEET-UG row: Here’s how the Bihar Police almost cracked the question paper leak case

Sanjeev Mukhiya, identified as the mastermind in the NEET-UG paper leak case, held a position as a technical assistant at a government college in Bihar's Nalanda district. According to officials, the CBI, now leading the investigation into the NEET-UG case, is actively searching for Mukhiya.

Officials stated that Mukhiya's name was mentioned by all those arrested in connection with the paper leak case. They also indicated a connection between Mukhiya's group, known as the Mukhiya gang, and another group led by Ravi Atri, previously implicated in paper leaks for various recruitment exams.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution to scrap NEET amid ‘paper leak and grace marks’ row

On June 23, the CBI launched a criminal case investigating alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Special teams have been formed by the agency to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Also Read: CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to do away with NEET in Tamil Nadu amid paper-leak row

According to the CBI's FIR, there were reported "isolated incidents" during the NEET (UG) 2024 examination held on May 5. The exam took place across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with more than 23 lakh candidates participating.

NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams and NET exams. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720 marks, sparking widespread protests across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.