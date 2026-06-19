NEET-UG paper leak row: Students face ‘tremendous anxiety’ ahead of re-exam, Supreme Court told

Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-examination, a lawyer appearing for NEET-UG students told the Supreme Court on Friday that roughly 1,600 candidates were facing “tremendous anxiety and pressure” after seeing proceedings before the Delhi High Court on Thursday, where it was admitted that alleged paper leaks had surfaced on social media, LiveLaw reported.

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NEET re-exam students under pressure, says counsel The lawyer said, "This matter pertains to 1600 NEET candidates. They are under tremendous pressure and anxiety on account of all the rumours that are out there, including yesterday's proceedings before the Delhi High Court, which has categorically admitted and acknowledged that paper leaks and these events are there on social media."

His remarks came as the apex court on Friday refused to entertain pleas seeking urgent listing of issues arising out of the NEET re-test scheduled for 21 June.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What measures has the NTA taken to ensure the integrity of the NEET-UG re-examination? ⌵ The NTA has implemented extensive safeguards, including multi-layered security protocols and coordination with various ministries and state governments to maintain a safe and fair examination environment. 2 Why is there a temporary ban on Telegram in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination? ⌵ The temporary ban was imposed to prevent misuse by organised cheating networks that were allegedly using Telegram to circulate leaked question papers and facilitate exam-related fraud. 3 How are NEET-UG candidates being notified about their exam details? ⌵ Candidates are being notified through reminder SMS, emails, and WhatsApp messages urging them to download their admit cards and to be wary of fraudulent communications. 4 What is the current status of the NEET-UG re-examination after the allegations of a paper leak? ⌵ The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled for June 21, following the cancellation of the original exam on May 12 due to paper leak allegations. The situation is currently under investigation by the CBI. 5 What should NEET-UG candidates do if they are facing issues downloading their admit cards? ⌵ Candidates experiencing issues with downloading their admit cards should contact the NTA for assistance, as there has been a surge in concerns related to different centres being displayed.

The lawyer also sought the top court's intervention, citing concerns that many students are unable to download their admit cards, while others who were able to download pointed out different centres. The counsel said, “That apart, the concern is that they are not able to download the admit cards as well. The cards, which are being downloaded, point out different centres and all that. The students hardly have the time.”

Supreme Court dismisses urgent hearing, cites ‘no urgency’ The issue was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant by counsel appearing for over 1,600 NEET candidates.

Dismissing the plea, CJI Kant observed that all matters about the re-examination have already been listed before a Bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha. CJI Kant added, “We will not entertain this. We know even judicial platforms are being used for these… All these matters are before Justice Narasimha’s bench. When vacation is over, it will all be taken up."

NTA issues safety advisory, shares admit card on WhatsApp Earlier today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that it is sending reminder messages, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates and urged them to download their admit cards for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for Sunday. The NTA also advised students to be careful of fraudulent messages and fake communications.

In a post on X, it wrote, "NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026." It further informed the students that legitimate SMS messages would be sent from the official sender ID "NICPEP," and that emails would originate from "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in."

The agency also mentioned that it would now send exam updates and centre-related information directly to candidates via WhatsApp for the re-examination.

The advisory reportedly followed several users flagging concerns on social media about "urgent" messages sent by the NTA asking students to download fresh admit cards for the 21 June re-examination, news agency PTI reported.

NEET-UG exam controversy The advisory came after the NEET-UG exam for admissions to medical courses this year was originally scheduled for 3 May but was later cancelled on 12 May due to allegations of a paper leak.

Earlier this week, the Central government imposed a temporary ban on the messaging platform Telegram till 22 June in light of the NEET-UG re-examination, citing its exploitation by organised cheating networks ahead of the re-test. The shutdown, according to the Centre, is a measure of last resort and received widespread criticism from the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), which argued that the order is legally overreaching, practically ineffective, and ultimately harmful to the very students it claims to protect.

Additionally, Telegram's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pavel Durov, also slammed the Centre's decision in a series of posts on X. On Wednesday, the messaging platform moved the Delhi High Court against the ban; however, the high court earlier today upheld the Centre's move to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging app and said the verdict was "not disproportionate."

The order was orally pronounced by a vacation bench of Tejas Karia, who said, "After considering all the arguments, we find that given the emergency nature, the reasons supplied are sufficient and the government has followed the procedure in Section 69A."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the case.