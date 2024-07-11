NEET case gets adjourned: Supreme Court posts the NEET case to July 18. The matter gets adjourned as the CJI-led bench notes that some of the parties haven't received the affidavits filed by the Centre & NTA and that they need to apply their minds to the responses before arguments.
(This is a breaking news)
