Business News/ News / India/  NEET-UG paper leak row: Supreme Court adjourns case to July 18, cites ‘unreceived affidavits from Centre, NTA’
BREAKING NEWS

NEET-UG paper leak row: Supreme Court adjourns case to July 18, cites ‘unreceived affidavits from Centre, NTA’

Livemint

Supreme Court postponed the NEET case until July 18 to allow parties time to review affidavits filed by Centre & NTA before arguments.

Breaking news

NEET case gets adjourned: Supreme Court posts the NEET case to July 18. The matter gets adjourned as the CJI-led bench notes that some of the parties haven't received the affidavits filed by the Centre & NTA and that they need to apply their minds to the responses before arguments.

(This is a breaking news)

