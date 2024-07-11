NEET-UG paper leak row: Supreme Court to hear petition today; what’s expected?

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider a group of petitions concerning alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on Thursday.

As reported by PTI, IIT Madras conducted data analytics on the results of NEET-UG 2024, with experts finding that the distribution of marks follows a typical bell-shaped curve, similar to patterns observed in large-scale examinations, indicating no anomalies.

Additionally, the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for administering the NEET-UG exam, submitted an additional affidavit to the Supreme Court. In it, they detailed their analysis of mark distributions across national, state, city, and center levels for NEET-UG 2024.

"This analysis indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and there seems to be no extraneous factor, which would influence the distribution of marks," the NTA said in its affidavit, which also gave details about the system in place for ensuring confidential printing of question papers, its transportation and distribution.

What is expected? Earlier on July 8, the apex court said that if the sanctity of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 is “lost” and if the leak of its question paper has been propagated through social media, then a “re-test has to be ordered”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also said if the question paper leak was taking place through Telegram, WhatsApp and electronic means, then “it spreads like wildfire”.

"If the sanctity of the exam is lost, then a re-test has to be ordered. If we are unable to identify those who are guilty, then a re-test has to be ordered," the bench observed, adding that if the leak was propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.

The NTA and the Union education ministry have been under intense scrutiny in the media and faced protests from students and political parties over alleged widespread malpractices during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), which took place on May 5.

NEET-UG, managed by the NTA, serves as the gateway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in both government and private institutions nationwide. The controversies, including accusations of question paper leaks and impersonation, have sparked demonstrations in various cities and sparked confrontations between opposing political factions.

In response to these issues, the Centre and the NTA informed the court on June 13 that they had revoked grace marks that were initially granted to 1,563 candidates, adding another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding the examination.