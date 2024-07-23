Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demands apology from Opposition over NEET-UG row after Supreme Court verdict. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for ‘undermining exam system, inciting unrest’. The apex court had dismissed pleas for a NEET-UG re-test on Tuesday citing lack of evidence for exam tampering.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought an apology from the Opposition on Tuesday following the Supreme Court verdict on the NEET-UG row. The developments came a day after the BJP leader engaged in a heated discussion with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. The apex court dismissed pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden examination on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Opposition's role became clear after Supreme Court's judgement today. The attitude that the Lok Sabha LoP had adopted until yesterday…invalidating the examination system of the country and calling it ‘rubbish’ proves his mental status. By criticising this, Rahul Gandhi has criticised India. Misleading the students of the country, creating confusion and provoking them for social tensions were all planned part of his politics. By rejecting the electoral results in the country, anarchy and civil unrest have become a part of his strategy," the Union Minister asserted.

Pradhan also urged the LoP and other Opposition members who had spoken out against the examination to “apologise to the students, youth and parents" of the country.

“You have hurt the country, attempted to create anarchy in the country, conspired to have civil unrest in the country. The country will not forgive you. Political rivalry can be different, but students belong to everyone," he added.

Pradhan said the NTA will announce the final results for the NEET-UG within two days and added that the exam's merit list will be revised according to the observations made by the Supreme Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile former Education Minister Kapil Sibal told ANI that the National Testing Agency needed to be 'completely revamped' before all-India exams could be held.

“Why in every examination during this government there are leaks in every exam? The question is who is involved and for whose benefit are the leaks happening? Who are the people without merit who got jobs? Recently, we have seen an IAS officer getting into services based on a false caste certificate. The National Testing Agency(NTA) needs to be completely revamped. You cannot hold an all-India exam of this magnitude under a present NTA system," Sibal said.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

