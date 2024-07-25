NEET-UG paper solved at Hazaribagh school by AIIMS Patna students; CBI traces crime from half burnt papers

NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case: The Central Bureau of Investigation disclosed that the NEET-UG 2024 exam paper was purportedly solved on the morning of the examination. According to CBI, the alleged solvers were students enrolled in MBBS programs at AIIMS Patna, RIMS Ranchi, and a Medical College in Bharatpur.

"The solved paper was shared with certain selected students who paid money to the accused. All the solvers, who are MBBS students from reputed colleges, have been identified and most of them arrested. These solvers were specially brought to Hazaribagh as part of the conspiracy," the CBI spokesperson said.

In the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, the alleged 'mastermind' Pankaj Kumar reportedly collaborated with the principal and vice principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they accessed the exam question paper ahead of schedule on May 5.

Pankaj Kumar then allegedly facilitated the solving of the paper and distributed it to candidates who had paid for his services.

CBI in its latest update on the NEET paper leak investigation, revealed that Pankaj Kumar, identified as a key figure in the case, allegedly conspired with Oasis School Principal Ehsanul Haque, who also served as the NTA City Coordinator, and Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam, acting as the Centre Superintendent.

According to the agency, this collaboration facilitated the unauthorized access and distribution of the NEET exam question paper.

All three have been arrested by the agency, it said.

The CBI said it could identify the centre using half burnt papers recovered from a hostel in Patna.

"The trunks containing the NEET UG 2024 question papers were brought to the school and kept in the control room in the morning of 05-05-2024. Minutes after the trunks arrived, the above said Principal and Vice Principal unauthorisedly and illegally allowed access to the room where the trunks were kept, to the mastermind named above. The sophisticated tools used to open the trunk and access the question papers from the trunk have been seized," a CBI spokesperson said.

Other masterminds gang members who acted with Kumar have been identified and some of them arrested.