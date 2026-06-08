NEET-UG re-exam paper setters put under ‘first-of-its-kind’ lockdown, with restricted use of phones, internet — report

A major security decision has reportedly been taken to prevent "paper leak" ahead of the NEET re-examination on June 21. In “first-of-its-kind” lockdown, all experts involved in setting, moderating and translating NEET-UG 2026 retest question paper were moved to a secure, undisclosed location till the end of June 21 re-examination, the Times of India reported.
Sources told the media outlet that paper setters, moderators, translators, and other personnel involved in the confidential stages of question paper development are staying at a secure facility under supervision.
"Mobile phones, laptops and personal communication devices have been restricted, while access to the internet and outside contacts has been tightly controlled," the report cited sources as saying.
It added that entry and exit are being monitored and documented, with only authorised personnel permitted access to the facility.
Moreover, digital devices, including smartwatches, are kept out of bounds, sources reportedly said.
As per TOI, the "lockdown" of the paper-setting process forms the first layer of a multi-tier security framework put in place by the education ministry and National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the June 21 re-examination.
The NEET-UG examination, which was cancelled following allegation of "paper leak", will now be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5.15 pm on June 21, across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
Sources told TOI that every stage of the examination cycle - from question paper develop and translation to moderation, printing, packaging, storage, transportation and distribution - is now being subjected to enhanced oversight.
"The entire process has been compartmentalised to ensure that no single individual or group has access to the complete chain of operations," the report added.
In the digital domain, authorities are conducting "round-the-clock monitoring of social media platforms, messaging applications and online forums to identify fake question papers, misinformation campaigns and suspicious activity".
It was also learnt that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed official ensure that every vulnerability identified in the earlier examination cycle is comprehensively addressed, the TOI claimed.
The NEET (UG) 2026 exam, held on May 3 by the NTA, was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak which is now being probed by the CBI. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.