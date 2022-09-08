As the much awaited NEET-UG results were announced, four candidates scored 715 out of 720 marks, the highest this year in medical entrance exam NEET. Notably, they did not share the top rank, unlike last year as the National Testing Agency used a new tie-breaker policy to award the first rank to Tanishka from Rajasthan. Additionally, Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra is at the second spot while Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka have been ranked third and fourth respectively. The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG were announced on Wednesday.

