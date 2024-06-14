The Congress also said that only a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe in NEET-UG exam result row can safeguard the future of lakhs of young students.

Questioning silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid ongoing controversy over NEET-UG exam results, Congress claimed that the "NEET scam is Vyapam 2.0".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Modi government has started "covering up the NEET scam" through Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

What Kharge said in a post on X – If the paper was not leaked in NEET then why were 13 accused arrested in Bihar due to paper leak?

– Did the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Patna police not expose the payment of ₹30 lakh- ₹50 lakh to the education mafia and organised gangs involved in the racket in exchange for papers?.

– Has NEET-UG cheating racket not been busted in Godhra, Gujarat? In which three people are involved including a person running a coaching centre, a teacher and another person and according to Gujarat Police, transactions of more than ₹12 crore have come to light between the accused?

“If according to the Modi government, no paper was leaked in NEET, then why were these arrests made," Kharge asked in a post on X.

"What conclusion is drawn from this? Was the Modi government trying to fool the people of the country earlier or now? The Modi government has crushed the aspirations of 24 lakh youth," Kharge added.

Kharge alleged that it appears that a game of grace marks, paper leaks and rigging was played to deprive meritorious students from getting government admission at concessional rates.

Addressing a press conference on the issue at the AICC headquarters, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that the "NEET scam is Vyapam 2.0".

"PM Modi cannot always remain a mute spectator. Why is he silent when the future of 24 lakh youngsters is at stake?" he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out "As soon as the new BJP government took oath, it has again started attacking the dreams of the youth. The arrogant response of the education minister on the irregularities in the NEET exam results completely ignores the cries of 24 lakh students and their parents," she said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post in Hindi on X.

What Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said? I want to assure the students that all their concerns will be addressed with fairness and equity. No student will be at a disadvantage and no child’s career will be at jeopardy.

Counselling process of NEET will be underway soon and it is of utmost importance to move ahead in this direction without any confusion.

