NEFT, RTGS facility to be provided to post office account holders: Check details

According to a statement dated 17.05.2022, DoP has said that “This is regarding the rollout of the NEFT/RTGS facility for POSB accounts which is going to be made operational for POSB account holders from 31.05.2022. Standard Operating Procedure for Payment Channel Division, Bengaluru (Annexure l), Standard Operating Procedure for end-users of Post Offices (Annexure ll), and Standard Accounting Procedure (Annexure-III) are attached herewith. lt is therefore requested to circulate this to all concerned for information, necessary action, and guidance. Wide publicity about the availability of the NEFT/RTGS facility to POSB account holders may also be made through notice boards/information Boards of all the Post offices in the Public areas."