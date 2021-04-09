Bhubaneswar: Amid the spike in Covid-19cases, the Odisha government has made it mandatory for people coming to the state to produce RT-PCR negative report, news agency PTI reported. This is applicable to all models of travel. People entering the state by train, bus, aeroplane, waterways or in private vehicles will have to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours of the entry or the final vaccination certificate. The latest guidelines by the state government will come into force from 12 April.

What did the fresh guideline issued by the state govt say?

This was part of the state government's fresh guideline issued by the Chief Secretary following a spike in COVID-l9 positive cases in some districts. "The people coming without such a report shall have to undergo 7-day mandatory Home/ Institutional quarantine. This will be effective from April 12 (Monday)," Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said quoting the order. The order said district magistrates-cum-collectors of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore are authorised to set up and operationalise temporary medical centres/ cluster temporary medical centres as per need for giving institutional quarantine facilities to those coming from other states. Expenditure for opening and running of such facilities shall be borne by Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), the order said.

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

Odisha govt suspends all public transport to Chhattisgarh and vice versa

The government also suspended all public transport from Odisha to Chhattisgarh and vice versa from April 10 till April 30, 2021. Transport Commissioner, Odisha shall issue appropriate orders and the department with the help of state police and under active guidance of district collectors, will set up border check points (BCPs) at strategic locations/ border entry points to manage entry of incoming persons/ vehicles. Though the coronavirus situation is not alarming in Odisha, the chief secretary said the cross border movements of people are impacting COVID situation adversely in almost all the border districts of Odisha. He pointed out that there has been spike in cases in the states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattishgarh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh and others.

Odisha Covid-19 tally

The COVID-19 tally in Odisha mounted to 3,45,526 on Thursday, as 879 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day rise this year, a health department official said. The active cases in Odisha jumped to 4,888 from just 665 on March 8, and 3,38,662 patients have so far recovered from the disease, the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via