Negative Covid-19 report mandatory for entry into Odisha. Details here

The government also suspended all public transport from Odisha to Chhattisgarh and vice versa from April 10 till April 30, 2021. Transport Commissioner, Odisha shall issue appropriate orders and the department with the help of state police and under active guidance of district collectors, will set up border check points (BCPs) at strategic locations/ border entry points to manage entry of incoming persons/ vehicles. Though the coronavirus situation is not alarming in Odisha, the chief secretary said the cross border movements of people are impacting COVID situation adversely in almost all the border districts of Odisha. He pointed out that there has been spike in cases in the states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattishgarh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh and others.