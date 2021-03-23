OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Negative Covid report must for people travelling to Karnataka from these states

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for travellers from Punjab and Chandigarh. The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra. "In order to contain the second wave of COVID-19, the existing guidelines issued to incoming travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours at the time of entering Karnataka have been extended to Punjab and Chandigarh," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

TRENDING STORIESSee All


A government circular said that recently a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in Punjab and Chandigarh. The Technical Advisory Committee recommended extending the same provision that existed for the travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to those coming from Chandigarh and Punjab.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

The circular said the airlines should issue boarding passes only to those passengers who have a negative report. The railway officials and bus operators should ensure those entering Karnataka from these states have such a report.

The deputy commissioners of the districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala have been tasked with making arrangements to ensure that all the vehicles are checked for compliance with the order. Constitutional functionaries and healthcare professionals and children below two years old have been exempted from this provision.

India saw 46,951 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Janet Yellen sees post-covid growth, possible full employment in US in 2022

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store

'Multiple' deaths in US mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

2 min read . 07:13 AM IST
A health worker inoculates a woman at a Covid-19 vaccination point

'Worrying sign': Global Covid-19 deaths rise again after 6 weeks, says WHO

2 min read . 07:08 AM IST
U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, probably expanded by 1.2 million barrels last week

Oil edges lower near $61 with near-term demand concerns in focus

1 min read . 06:47 AM IST

Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 per cent, the data stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout