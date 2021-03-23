Subscribe
Home >News >India >Negative Covid report must for people travelling to Karnataka from these states

Negative Covid report must for people travelling to Karnataka from these states

Passengers in safety gear at the Bengaluru airport.
2 min read . 06:06 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for travellers from Punjab and Chandigarh

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for travellers from Punjab and Chandigarh. The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra. "In order to contain the second wave of COVID-19, the existing guidelines issued to incoming travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours at the time of entering Karnataka have been extended to Punjab and Chandigarh," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

A government circular said that recently a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in Punjab and Chandigarh. The Technical Advisory Committee recommended extending the same provision that existed for the travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to those coming from Chandigarh and Punjab.

The circular said the airlines should issue boarding passes only to those passengers who have a negative report. The railway officials and bus operators should ensure those entering Karnataka from these states have such a report.

The deputy commissioners of the districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala have been tasked with making arrangements to ensure that all the vehicles are checked for compliance with the order. Constitutional functionaries and healthcare professionals and children below two years old have been exempted from this provision.

India saw 46,951 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 per cent, the data stated.

