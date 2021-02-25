In the wake of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in India, several state governments have made a Covid-19 negative report on arrival mandatory for people. The move was necessitated seeing the upward trajectory of Covid cases from five states- Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. As new coronavirus cases crossed the 13,000-mark for the third time in six days on Wednesday, the Centre rushed multi-disciplinary teams to nine states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir most of whom are witnessing a surge to support them in effectively tackling the pandemic.

Here is the list of states that now require negative Covid-19 report:

Delhi

The Delhi government is likely to ask travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. They said an official order will be issued soon and it will be effective till March 15. People travelling on flights, trains and buses from these states will have to produce a negative test report before entering Delhi. The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for passengers travelling on flights from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana to produce negative COVID-19 reports. According to a notification issued by the health department, passengers should undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of the flight departure.

Karnataka

For travellers from Maharashtra or Kerala, a Covid-19 negative certificate is now mandatory in Karnataka. This is applicable to everyone irrespective of the mode of travel. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight.

Maharashtra

While travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala, travellers will need a negative RT-PCR test and this is applicable to all travellers irrespective of their mode of travel. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight.

Uttarakhand

The covid-19 test is mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "Due to the rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states have to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand at state borders, railway stations and Dehradun airport," said Dehradun District Magistrate.

Manipur

The Covid-19 test is mandatory for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. This applies to passengers coming by air.

Jammu and Kashmir

Passengers from all states arriving in Srinagar need to provide a negative RT-PCR test.

Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Ladakh

People entering Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Ladakh from all states have to carry Covid negative report. This rule is applicable to all modes of transport.

India's COVID-19 count has gone up to 1,10,30,176 while recoveries are at 1,07,26,702, according to official data released on Wednesday. There are 1,46,907 active coronavirus cases in the country, the data stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via