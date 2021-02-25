In the wake of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in India, several state governments have made a Covid-19 negative report on arrival mandatory for people. The move was necessitated seeing the upward trajectory of Covid cases from five states- Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. As new coronavirus cases crossed the 13,000-mark for the third time in six days on Wednesday, the Centre rushed multi-disciplinary teams to nine states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir most of whom are witnessing a surge to support them in effectively tackling the pandemic.