Amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases, Assam has made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for all air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru. This will come into effect from 9 April. "All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival, with effect from 9th April," news agency ANI said in a tweet.

All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival, with effect from 9th April: Assam Government — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

The state government has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR Covid-19 test at laboratories at ₹500 and ₹700 for RT-PCR samples collected from home. Rapid antigen test to be done at ₹250.

Meanwhile, polling for the third and final phase of assembly polls in the state will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509, according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96 per cent of the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54 per cent of the country's total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41 per cent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry said.

Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half (58.19%) of the total active caseload of the country.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via