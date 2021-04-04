OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers arriving in Assam from these states

Amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases, Assam has made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for all air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru. This will come into effect from 9 April. "All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival, with effect from 9th April," news agency ANI said in a tweet.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The state government has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR Covid-19 test at laboratories at 500 and 700 for RT-PCR samples collected from home. Rapid antigen test to be done at 250.

Meanwhile, polling for the third and final phase of assembly polls in the state will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509, according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96 per cent of the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54 per cent of the country's total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41 per cent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Stand up India Scheme was launched on 5 April 2016 to promote entrepreneurship at grassroot level focusing on economic empowerment and job creation.Premium Premium

Government sanctions Rs25,586 crore under Stand Up India scheme

1 min read . 01:40 PM IST
Aftermath of a flash flood in the village of Lamanele on East FloresPremium Premium

Heavy rains trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 23 dead

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
Photo BloombergPremium Premium

Kid-shaming on TIKTok: When parents are the online bullies

5 min read . 01:36 PM IST
YouTube's first regional Ads Leaderboard Report said the top 10 most-watched advertisements in the second half of 2020 were in regional languages.Premium Premium

Local languages to dominate ads, OTT and TV

3 min read . 01:28 PM IST

Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half (58.19%) of the total active caseload of the country.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout