Indian Railways' Central Railway today issued a notification in which passengers travelling in train to the state Goa are advised to carry negative RT-PCR test report.

THe notification was issued after the state government of Goa have issued advisory to train passengers to carry negative RT-PCR test report for a test conducted within 72 hours of train departure.

In addition, state overnments have issued travel advisory for passengers arriving by long distance trains in their respective states.

Passengers travelling in long-distance trains are requested to check the advisory and follow covid-19 appropriate behaviour for their safety and safety of others.

Meanwhile, Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 1,358 and reached 1,38,776 on Tuesday, while the death of 45 people during the day took the toll to 2,197, an official said.

The number of people discharged on Tuesday was 3,120, which increased the recovery count to 1,12,633, leaving the state with 23,946 active cases, he said.

With 3,898 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 7,65,311, the official informed.

