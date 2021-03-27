"The coronavirus infection rate is increasing in many states of the country. It is also seen that prevalence of COVID-19 is high among those who have travel history," the state health department said in a notification.
In view of this, those entering Gujarat from other states must have undergone RT-PCR test in the previous 72 hours and carry a negative report, it said.
The order will come into force from April 1.
In the last few days Gujarat has been witnessing a surge in cases of coronavirus with Ahmedabad and Surat being the worst affected.
The state recorded 2,190 new cases on Friday, highest since the start of the pandemic.