All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that Pfizer is negotiating as far as the various clauses are concerned and that they are very close to reaching an agreement with the Indian government for their covid vaccine.

Once that is done then we will shortly be able to have these vaccines in India, he said as reported by news agency ANI. On availability of Pfizer vaccines in July, Dr Guleria said that the negotiation with the company is going on. ''I am sure they are reaching the final stage now,'' AIIMS chief said.

At a virtual event on Tuesday, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla said that the pharma company is now in final stages to get approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in India. "Pfizer now in final stages to get approval for Covid-19 vaccine in India. I hope very soon we will finalize an agreement with the government," Bourla said at the 15th Annual BioPharma and Healthcare Summit.

Earlier this month, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog had also said that approval to the coronavirus vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration in India.

Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has done away with specific trials of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by other international regulatory bodies - a big move likely to clear the way for foreign vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna for the country's urgent requirement.

Several foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna have demanded an indemnity bond that will exempt them from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccines when administered in India.

Although Pfizer has obtained legal protection in several countries, including Britain and the United States, India has not given any manufacturer of a Covid-19 vaccine indemnity.

