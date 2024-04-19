Neha Hiremath murder case: BJP alleges Siddarmaiah govt going slow on probe | 5 updates
The daughter of a Congress corporator was stabbed to death this week in a Karnataka college campus. The case has since sparked a political row with BJP leaders accusing the Siddarmaiah-led government of ‘going slow’ on the case to appease some factions. An FIR was filed on Friday after Neha Hiremath succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted by Fayaz — a former friend and classmate.