Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
Business News/ News / India/  Neha Hiremath murder case: BJP alleges Siddarmaiah govt going slow on probe | 5 updates
BackBack

Neha Hiremath murder case: BJP alleges Siddarmaiah govt going slow on probe | 5 updates

Livemint

The daughter of a Congress corporator was stabbed to death in a Karnataka college campus, sparking a political row with BJP leaders accusing the government of 'going slow' on the case. An FIR was filed after Neha Hiremath succumbed to stab wounds inflicted by Fayaz, a former friend.

ABVP activists during their protest against the killing of BVB College student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi (PTI)
ABVP activists during their protest against the killing of BVB College student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi (PTI)

The daughter of a Congress corporator was stabbed to death this week in a Karnataka college campus. The case has since sparked a political row with BJP leaders accusing the Siddarmaiah-led government of ‘going slow’ on the case to appease some factions. An FIR was filed on Friday after Neha Hiremath succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted by Fayaz — a former friend and classmate.

"In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old girl, daughter of a Congress corporator has been has been hacked to death in broad daylight by Fiyaz, reportedly for refusing his proposal for marriage. Gaurantee of Safety" for Women has been pathetically absent since Congress came into power," said Karnataka state BJP President BY Vijayendra.

He also accused the state government of going slow on the case to appease a certain faction.

 

Published: 19 Apr 2024, 04:06 PM IST
