The daughter of a Congress corporator was stabbed to death this week in a Karnataka college campus. The case has since sparked a political row with BJP leaders accusing the Siddarmaiah-led government of ‘going slow’ on the case to appease some factions. An FIR was filed on Friday after Neha Hiremath succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted by Fayaz — a former friend and classmate.

"In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old girl, daughter of a Congress corporator has been has been hacked to death in broad daylight by Fiyaz, reportedly for refusing his proposal for marriage. Gaurantee of Safety" for Women has been pathetically absent since Congress came into power," said Karnataka state BJP President BY Vijayendra.

He also accused the state government of going slow on the case to appease a certain faction.

