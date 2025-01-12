Hello User
'Nehru became PM by accident': Manohar Lal Khattar says Vallabhbhai Patel, Ambedkar more 'deserving'

‘Nehru became PM by accident’: Manohar Lal Khattar says Vallabhbhai Patel, Ambedkar more ‘deserving’

Livemint

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru became India's Prime Minister by accident, suggesting that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar were more deserving candidates for the position.

Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. (Getty Images)

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sparked debate on Sunday after contending that Jawaharlal Nehru had become the Prime Minister of India ‘by accident’.

“I want to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became a prime minister by accident. In his place, someone who deserved it (to become India's first PM) was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar," the Union Minister said.

"He himself became an accidental chief minister and that's why he is talking like this," came the sharp rebuttal from Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

More to come…

