‘Nehru’s Chair’ takes focus as Meira Kumar leads 'public impeachment' proceedings | In Photo

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar sat “Nehru Ji’s chair” while presiding over the INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, head of the political party's media and publicity department, shared a picture of the iconic chair on social media platform X.

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Khera wrote on X, “The chair on which Meira Kumar sat during today's public impeachment proceedings against the CEC was once occupied by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.”

"It was Nehru Ji's chair throughout his tenure as prime minister. It witnessed some of the most consequential decisions in our nation's history and carries the weight of that legacy," Khera said.

Today, in that very chair, invoking the spirit of Nehru, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar pronounced Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as the Chief Election Commissioner of India," Khera said.

"Gyanesh Kumar has been rejected by the people of India. It is only a matter of time before he goes," Khera said.

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#WATCH | Delhi | The INDIA bloc is holding a public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is presiding over the INDIA bloc's public impeachment program

(Video Source: AICC) https://t.co/y918b40KZG

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Symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar The INDIA bloc on Saturday carried out a symbolic public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Kumar, accusing him of deleting votes to steal elections, and demanding that he be tried in court for treason and jailed.

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In an unprecedented event, Opposition MPs and leaders, joined by civil society members, passed a resolution to "impeach" Kumar at a meeting presided over by Meira Kumar, in a setting resembling Parliament proceedings, on the lawns of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence.

While Kharge, who moved the motion, alleged that the right to vote was under threat because the poll panel was functioning at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi said the public impeachment of CEC Kumar is a "political weapon" targeted at those who colluded to destroy the votes of the Indian people.

On Sunday, November 1, the INDIA bloc organised a mega rally at Delhi's Ramila Maidan to protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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The march began at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. It follows the bloc's public "impeachment" programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 31.

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