comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 22 2023 15:51:05
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.55 1.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.55 0.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 619.85 -0.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.3 -0.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 247.8 0.22%
Business News/ News / India/  'Nehru's vision': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel credits former prime minister for Chandrayaan-3
Back

Chandrayaan-3 is poised to make an indelible mark in history by successfully landing on the unexplored southern region of the Moon. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lauded the significance of this feat, crediting India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's vision.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the organisation in charge of Chandrayaan-3, was set up under Nehru in 1962. During those days, it was known as the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR).

India is on the cusp of becoming the fourth nation to accomplish such a feat, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia and China. However, what sets India apart is its unique aspiration to touch down on the lunar south pole, a territory no other country has ventured into.

Catch all the LIVE Updates on Chandrayaan- 3 here

Scheduled for a pivotal moment on August 23 at 6:04 PM, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, is all set to softly land in the vicinity of the Moon's southern pole.

CM Baghel hailed this achievement as a monumental triumph for the nation, praising the relentless dedication of Indian scientists. "Jo Aadharshila Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai (Nehru Ji's visionary foundation stone is now resounding globally)," he expressed, extending his best wishes to the scientific community.

Also Read: Chandrayaan 3: What is India's mission to moon? Why is it important?

Launched on July 14, 2023, under the aegis of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 mission has stirred a sense of anticipation and unity across the nation. This collective fervour is a testament to the hopes and aspirations pinned on the success of this mission.

Chandrayaan-3 landing: When and how to watch LIVE

The historic Chandrayaan-3 landing will be broadcasted live on the Doordarshan TV channel. At the same time, the ISRO website - as well as numerous social media platforms - will also live-stream. You can also watch it here:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App