Chandrayaan-3 is poised to make an indelible mark in history by successfully landing on the unexplored southern region of the Moon. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lauded the significance of this feat, crediting India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's vision.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the organisation in charge of Chandrayaan-3, was set up under Nehru in 1962. During those days, it was known as the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR).

India is on the cusp of becoming the fourth nation to accomplish such a feat, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia and China. However, what sets India apart is its unique aspiration to touch down on the lunar south pole, a territory no other country has ventured into.

Scheduled for a pivotal moment on August 23 at 6:04 PM, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, is all set to softly land in the vicinity of the Moon's southern pole.

CM Baghel hailed this achievement as a monumental triumph for the nation, praising the relentless dedication of Indian scientists. "Jo Aadharshila Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai (Nehru Ji's visionary foundation stone is now resounding globally)," he expressed, extending his best wishes to the scientific community.

Launched on July 14, 2023, under the aegis of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 mission has stirred a sense of anticipation and unity across the nation. This collective fervour is a testament to the hopes and aspirations pinned on the success of this mission.

Chandrayaan-3 landing: When and how to watch LIVE

The historic Chandrayaan-3 landing will be broadcasted live on the Doordarshan TV channel. At the same time, the ISRO website - as well as numerous social media platforms - will also live-stream. You can also watch it here: