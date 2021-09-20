The neighbouring countries of India will be given priority after the Indian government resumes the export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines , reported news agency ANI , quoting sources.

This comes after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday that the country will start exporting its Covid vaccines again in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the Covax global pool.

Addressing the media, the minister, however, said that vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government.

He said that the government will receive over 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

“The production will go up as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market," said the minister.

He also said that cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crore and the last 10 crore doses were administered in only 11 days.

Covax is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous research and production of Covid vaccines in India, he said that it is due to the relentless efforts and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India was simultaneously undertaking research and production of Covid vaccines in such a big way.

India's vaccination drive has been a role model for the world and it is marching ahead with great speed, he said.

The country on Friday administered a record number of over 2.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of PM Modi's 71st birthday.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on 6 September, 3 August and 27 August.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the healthministry.

