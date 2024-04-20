'Neither advised nor required': Tihar officials in report to L-G on Arvind Kejriwal's request for insulin
The administration submitted in its report that there is adequate availability of insulin in the jail dispensary and it can be administered to Kejriwal 'as and when required'
Amid row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's requirement for insulin for his Type-2 diabetes, officials on Saturday said he had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest. The officials were citing a Tihar jail administration report to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.