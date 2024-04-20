The administration submitted in its report that there is adequate availability of insulin in the jail dispensary and it can be administered to Kejriwal 'as and when required'

Amid row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's requirement for insulin for his Type-2 diabetes, officials on Saturday said he had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest. The officials were citing a Tihar jail administration report to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Kejriwal – who is under the care of a Telangana-based private doctor for diabetes – stopped taking insulin a few months ago and, at the time of his arrest, he was on a basic anti-diabetes oral tablet called Metformin, the officials said, citing the Tihar report.

The report also cited medical records from RML Hospital saying Kejriwal was "neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated".

It added that the chief minister's health was reviewed by a medicine specialist on April 10 and April 15.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

"Considering all parameters and vitals of undertrial prisoner (Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now," Tihar's medicine specialist, after examining Kejriwal had noted.

The Tihar administration, in its report, said the diet plan provided by AIIMS has "strictly prohibited" most of the food items Kejriwal is eating. Kejriwal is only allowed to consume 20 ml of oil per day in his food.

The Tihar administration also said that no referral can be made to any private hospital, according to a government circular, as is being demanded by Kejriwal for videoconferencing with his doctor.

The administration submitted in its report that there is adequate availability of insulin in the jail dispensary and it can be administered to Kejriwal "as and when required".

However, AAP leader Atishi said the report has "exposed" the BJP's "conspiracy".

"At the behest of the BJP, a conspiracy is underway to kill Kejriwal in jail. The chief minister has been taking insulin for 12 years, what is the problem for the Tihar administration to give insulin to him?," she asked.

The Delhi minister also claimed that Kejriwal used to take 50 units of insulin daily before he was sent to jail.

(With PTI inputs)

