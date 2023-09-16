Other than his billion dollar automobile business, Anand Mahindra also remains in news for his social media posts on nearly everything. In his recent post, Anand Mahindra applauded Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of Neom city of Saudi Arabia for his visionary leadership in developing the futuristic city.

Along with admiration for Nadhmi Al Nasr, whom he fondly called as ‘No-Nonsense Nadhmi’, Anand Mahindra also shared a glimpse of the ambitious project. In his tweet, Anand Mahindra, shared how the project seemed to be something “out of a George Lucas dreamscape". However, his viewes about the city changed after meeting Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

“Project @NEOM , envisioned by HRH Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, seemed to most to be just a figment of the imagination. Something out of a George Lucas dreamscape. But after meeting Nadhmi Al-Nasr, the CEO of NEOM (I would define him as No-Nonsense Nadhmi!), I realised that under his steerage they are actually pulling this off. As the months and years go by, the world will recognise that NEOM is not just a mirage in the desert," Anand Mahindra posted on X, formerly Twitter.