Business News/ News / India/  Watch: Anand Mahindra shares a glimpse of Saudi Arabia's futuristic city

1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Anand Mahindra praises CEO of NEOM, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, for his leadership in developing the futuristic city.

Anand Mahindra recently met Neom CEO, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, and praised his leadership in building the city

Other than his billion dollar automobile business, Anand Mahindra also remains in news for his social media posts on nearly everything. In his recent post, Anand Mahindra applauded Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of Neom city of Saudi Arabia for his visionary leadership in developing the futuristic city.

Along with admiration for Nadhmi Al Nasr, whom he fondly called as ‘No-Nonsense Nadhmi’, Anand Mahindra also shared a glimpse of the ambitious project.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra, shared how the project seemed to be something “out of a George Lucas dreamscape". However, his viewes about the city changed after meeting Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

“Project @NEOM , envisioned by HRH Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, seemed to most to be just a figment of the imagination. Something out of a George Lucas dreamscape. But after meeting Nadhmi Al-Nasr, the CEO of NEOM (I would define him as No-Nonsense Nadhmi!), I realised that under his steerage they are actually pulling this off. As the months and years go by, the world will recognise that NEOM is not just a mirage in the desert," Anand Mahindra posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM IST
