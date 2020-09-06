NEP 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi to address Governors' conference tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on National Education Policy at 10:30 am on Monday (September 7) through video conference.

The conference titled "Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education" has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the twenty-first century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education 1986. NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission earlier organized a “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020" which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governors' Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials.





















