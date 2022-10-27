NEP aims to de-link degree and livelihood opportunities: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) aims to de-link degree from education and livelihood opportunities, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
Addressing students in Moradabad, the minister said NEP 2020 also supplements the start-up ecosystem with the promise to open new career and entrepreneurship opportunities for students and youth in India. “NEP 2020 will reorient India’s Education Policy as per global benchmarks. The policy is progressive and visionary in keeping up with the emerging needs and requirements of the 21st century India. It gives due priorities to the inherent talent, knowledge, skill and aptitude of the students rather than focusing only on degrees."
Singh said that linking degrees with education has taken a heavy toll on our education system and society. “One of the fall-outs has been an increasing number of educated unemployed. `The policy has the provision of multiple entry/exit option. It provides academic flexibility to the students. This will have a positive impact on the students related to the availing of different career opportunities at different times, depending upon their intrinsic learning and inherent aptitude."
"The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave a call for Start-Up India, Stand-Up India in 2015, led to a mass interest. As a result, the number of start-ups in India has increased from mere 350 in 2014 to over 80,000 in 2022 with more than 105 unicorns."
The minister said that the Uttar Pradesh government plans to have at least one incubator in every district by 2023. “As of now, there are 47 incubators in 20 districts. The state is catching up fast in startups race and as of today there are more than 6,500 startups registered. The government has also decided to set up two centres of excellence in the state with one coming up in IIT-Kanpur for promotion of drone technology."
