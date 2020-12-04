NEP levels the field, says Kasturirangan

The national education policy (NEP) neither promotes nor neglects private education, but gives private and public schools an equal opportunity to compete, K. Kasturirangan, chairman of the NEP drafting committee, said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

“We have brought private and public schools at the same level. There is an even handedness. We are not dealing with them separately," he said.

“I also want to say that the policy allows you to share the resources in public institutions and private institutions, so there can be agreement on this...the policy has given enough thought to make sure that public schools and private schools can compete on equal terms together," he said, negating any tilt in India’s first education policy in three decades.

The former Indian Space Research Organisation, or Isro, chief said that while giving an equal footing to both, the government system will have to make their public schools as good as the “perception with regard to the private schools".

He argued that while one section believes that the NEP promotes privatization, another believes that the private sector was neglected.

“I think neither is true...it’s a very balanced and very well-nuanced policy," he said, adding that experts and authorities associated with the policy did give a lot of thought to the private versus public question.

Central Square Foundation (CSF) founder and venture capital veteran Ashish Dhawan said the private sector should get greater autonomy and that authorities need to incentivize private sector education.

Dhawan, whose CSF philanthropy venture works in the school education space, said 47.5% of students in the country are in private and private-aided schools.

“If we care about all our children...we need to look at the private system and say that, look, they play a role. Some are bad actors, but I think many of them are actually doing a service to children. So lower the regulation. Get rid of the licence raj. But we should insist on greater autonomy, greater transparency and demand greater accountability from them as well," Dhawan said.

Regarding the language debate around NEP, Kasturirangan said the policy does not change the three-language formula. “There is absolutely no inhibition to learn whatever a child wants to learn. The language formula is based on science," he said.

Kasturirangan also touched upon the merits of four-year-undergraduate education that focuses on depth in learning, the need for a multi-disciplinary system in higher education and the role of technology in education.

India unveiled its new NEP in July this year after a gap of 34 years—the third NEP in independent India. The new policy redraws the schooling system on a 5+3+3+4 formula, instead of the current 10+2 model, and introduces language learning in primary education, a multi-layered university education system, and integration of vocation education with mainstream academics.





