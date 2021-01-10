OPEN APP
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (HT)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (HT)

NEP: Pokhriyal to chair high-level meeting tomorrow to review progress

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 06:46 PM IST ANI

NEP-2020, which will replace the National Policy on Education-1986, is an inclusive framework focusing on the elementary-level of education to higher education in the country

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will chair a high-level meeting with top officials on Monday to review the progress of implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, informed ministry sources.

A senior official of the Education Ministry on condition of anonymity told ANI, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of NEP could not progress as per expectation. Now, the situation is getting normal and higher education institutes, as well as senior classes in schools, have started resuming. So, it is a good time to review the progress regarding NEP for faster implementation."

The union cabinet had approved the NEP in July 2020 with an objective of universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level. The policy also aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

