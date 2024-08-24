Nepal bus accident: An Indian Air Force plane will bring the bodies of the Maharashtra pilgrims, after a bus carrying them plunged off a Nepali highway, and fell into the Marsyangdi river.

The victims, were mostly from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. According to a report by the PTI, at least 27 have been killed, while 16 others have been injured after the accident. The injured have been airlifted, to Kathmandu and admitted at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Nepal Bus accident: Top 10 updates The Ministry of External Affairs condoned the tragedy, conveying the deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. "We are deeply pained by the tragic death of 27 Indian nationals in a road accident in Tanahun district of Nepal. We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," the ministry of external affairs said on X.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the deaths in a message on X, reported PTI.

16 people died on the spot, 11 succumbed to their injuries during treatment, said Deputy Spokesperson of Armed Police Force (APF) Shailendra Thapa.

Senior NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse said this group of pilgrims had travelled to Ayodhya four days ago.

The affected passengers were part of a group of 104 Indian pilgrims who arrived in Nepal from Maharashtra in three buses two days ago. They were in Nepal for a 10-day tour of the Himalayan nation, MyRepublica news portal reported.

Victims of Nepal bus accident The Maharashtra government identified 16 persons from Jalgaon as "reported deceased". Ramjeet alias Munna, Sarla Rane (42), Bharti Jawade (62), Tulshiram Tawade (62), Sarla Tawade (62), Sandeep Sarode (45), Pallavi Sarode (43), Anup Sarode (22), Ganesh Bharambe (40), Nilima Dhande (57), Pankaj Bhangade (45), Pari Bharambe (8 years) , Anita Patil, Vijaya Jhawade (50), Rohini Jhawade (51) and Prakash Kodi reportedly died in the accident, it said.

The bus, which was on its way from Pokhara to Kathmandu, was carrying 43 passengers when the accident occurred. Nepalese authorities, along with local rescue teams, faced significant challenges while battling raging river currents to rescue survivors and retrieve the bodies of the deceased.