Nepal is confident that the differences between India and China will be resolved through peaceful means.

This comes in the backdrop of clashes that have taken place between the forces of two countries which left 20 Indian soldiers and many others injured in the Galwan Valley.

Nepal maintains that disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful means. Nepal has always stood firmly for regional and world peace. In the context of recent developments in the Galwan valley area between our friendly neighbors India and China, Nepal is confident that both the neigboring countries, will resolve in the spirit of good neighborliness, their mutual differences through peaceful means in favor of bilateral, regional and world peace and stability, a press statement issued by Nepal’s ministry of foreign affairs said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called an all-party meet on Friday to discuss the issue of border tensions with China.

Ironically, India have had their issues with Nepal over the last couple of weeks as well and on Thursday Nepal's national assembly passed a controversial bill on it's political map which includes parts of Indian territory.

