Nepal confident India, China will resolve differences through peaceful means

Nepal maintains that disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful means. Nepal has always stood firmly for regional and world peace. In the context of recent developments in the Galwan valley area between our friendly neighbors India and China, Nepal is confident that both the neigboring countries, will resolve in the spirit of good neighborliness, their mutual differences through peaceful means in favor of bilateral, regional and world peace and stability, a press statement issued by Nepal’s ministry of foreign affairs said.