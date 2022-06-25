Nepal cuts petrol, diesel prices amid violent protests

Nepal cuts petrol, diesel prices amid violent protests2 min read . 07:50 PM IST
The Nepali government has decided to significantly lower fuel costs in response to mounting public outrage over rising prices for products and services.
The Nepali government has agreed to significantly lower fuel prices in response to mounting public outrage over rising prices for products and services, according to Xinhua. According to Dilendra Prasad Badu, minister of industry, trade, and supply, the cost of petrol and diesel will be reduced by 20 Nepali rupees ( ₹12.50) and 29 rupees ( ₹18.12) per litre, respectively, starting at midnight on June 25.
"Due to increasing prices of petroleum products, prices of essential goods have gone up in the market which has heavily affected the general lives of the people," he added.
After lawmakers requested an explanation from the government, the House Speaker issued an order requiring the government to state the cause for the unusual increase in petrol prices. With effect as of Sunday night, the price of petrol has increased to ₹199 per litre and that of diesel to ₹192 by the state-owned Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC).
The Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to NOC, is the only factor affecting the global petrol market, and prices have been modified to reflect this.
According to Xinhua, the petrol and diesel prices will go down to 179 rupees and 163 rupees per litre, respectively.
"It is not the final solution but it is an effort to give some relief to the people," Badu said, as sporadic protests have broken out against hiking fuel prices in recent days.
Nepal's central bank said that in May, the year-over-year consumer price index soared to an astounding 7.87%, setting a 69-month high. According to Xinhua citing Nepal Rastra Bank, it was 3.65% in May of last year. The single biggest import into Nepal is petroleum goods.
According to data from the Department of Customs, petroleum goods totaling 281.61 billion rupees (2.24 billion dollars) or almost 16% of its total imports during the period.
Following the recent increase in petrol prices in the Himalayan region, a number of protesters battled with police in the area of the parliament.
Protesters carrying live torches and chanting anti-government slogans marched toward the legislature calling for the resignation of the finance minister and prime minister.
Police resorted to the use of force as the agitating side tried to enter the lane with heavy traffic with live torches, following which the agitated parties started pelting stones at security forces and damaged a government-owned vehicle which was passing by the protest site.
(With ANI inputs)
