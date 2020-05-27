Nepal delays discussion in Parliament to amend Constitution for updating map

KATHMANDU : Nepal has delayed a discussion in Parliament to amend the Constitution for updating the country's map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has decided to seek national consensus on the issue amidst a border dispute with India, parliamentary sources said on Wednesday.

The Constitution amendment proposal was to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday but it could not be done after Oli said that he wanted to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the matter.

Amidst rising tensions, Oli is seeking other parties' views on the issue and called the all-party meeting to forge national consensus before moving the Constitution amendment proposal forward, the sources said.

The government had registered the amendment proposal in Parliament on May 22 after releasing the new political map of Nepal depicting Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limipiyadhura as its territories on May 18.

Reacting to Nepal's move, India on Wednesday bluntly asked it not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of its territorial claim after the neighbouring country came up with a new political map showing Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani as its territory.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the revised map of Nepal included parts of the Indian territory and asked Kathmandu to refrain from such "unjustified cartographic assertion".

