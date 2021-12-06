Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Nepal detects first two cases of Omicron variant: Report

Nepal detects first two cases of Omicron variant: Report

A child reacts as she takes a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Kathmandu, Nepal
1 min read . 02:21 PM IST Reuters

Neighbouring India has reported 21 cases of the Omicron variant so far

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nepal has detected its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday. 

Nepal has detected its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday. 

A 66-year-old foreigner, who had entered Nepal from a country with confirmed Omicron variant on Nov. 19, and another 71-year-old person who was in close contact with him tested positive for Omicron on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement. It did not identify their nationalities.

A 66-year-old foreigner, who had entered Nepal from a country with confirmed Omicron variant on Nov. 19, and another 71-year-old person who was in close contact with him tested positive for Omicron on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement. It did not identify their nationalities.

"Both of them are in isolation and getting healthcare under the supervision of health workers," the statement said.

"Both of them are in isolation and getting healthcare under the supervision of health workers," the statement said.

Sixty-six other people who had contacts with them were traced and all tested negative, it added.

Sixty-six other people who had contacts with them were traced and all tested negative, it added.

Nepal recently banned travellers from eight African countries and Hong Kong over fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Nepal recently banned travellers from eight African countries and Hong Kong over fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!